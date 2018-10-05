हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor delighted to shoot in Patna

Actor Arjun Kapoor was in Patna for more than a fortnight in September shooting for Rajkumar Gupta's "Indias Most Wanted". He says he had the time of his life.

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor was in Patna for more than a fortnight in September shooting for Rajkumar Gupta's "Indias Most Wanted". He says he had the time of his life.

"I feel proud that as a mainstream Bollywood actor, I was one of the first to make that journey to Patna and shoot over there," said Arjun.

Bihar, it should be noted, has been declared "unsafe" by many actors. Not Arjun.

"I enjoyed the love I got. I embraced the local culture. I am happy if I can change the negative mindset about shooting in this beautiful state. I hope that after me, other actors would also come to Patna and Bihar for shooting because so many films are set in Bihar.

"But they have all been cheat-shot in other places where the topography did not always match Bihar`s beautiful landscape."

Incidentally, Prakash Jha shot none of his Bihar-based dramas in Bihar, citing "law and order issues".

"The team of `India`s Most Wanted` hopes this film would be a game-changer as far as shooting in Bihar is concerned. We were able to shoot in complete peace thanks to the local government and authorities who extended all support, and also because of (director) Rajkumar sir`s vision. He wanted to make sure `India`s Most Wanted` looked a 100 per cent authentic.

Arjun KapoorIndia's most wantedRajkumar Gupta

