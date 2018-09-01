हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who will be next seen in Namaste England, have graced the cover of Brides India magazine cover. We have seen their on and off-screen chemistry, they make for a hot couple on the magazine cover. However, Arjun feels Parineeti is lucky to share the magazine cover with him.

Arjun Kapoor feels Parineeti Chopra is lucky to share magazine cover with him-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who will be next seen in Namaste England, have graced the cover of Brides India magazine cover. We have seen their on and off-screen chemistry, they make for a hot couple on the magazine cover. However, Arjun feels Parineeti is lucky to share the magazine cover with him.

Sharing the cover, Brides India wrote, "The Red-Hot Couple #ArjunKapoor (@arjunkapoor) & #ParineetiChopra (@parineetichopra) for #BridesTodayIn September issue."

Arjun too shared the picture on his handle and posted a hilarious comment. He wrote, "What an amazing moment for @ParineetiChopra! Congratulations on this amazing opportunity of sharing the cover with me !
@bridestodayin1."

 

 

Arjun Parineeti's romantic comedy-drama is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It happens to be the sequel of 2007 blockbuster hit 'Namastey London' featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

'Namaste England' features Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Seal in lead roles. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018. Interestingly, Arjun and Parineeti will be seen together on the big screens in more than one films this year. The duo first appeared together in 'Ishaqzaade' marking the debut of Arjun in the industry. Now, they will seen teaming up again after a span of six years.

Arjun and Parineeti have also been roped in for another project, titled 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is scheduled to be released in March 2019.

