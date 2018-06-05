हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor lashes out at a leading daily for a post on Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: Like any brother, actor Arjun Kapoor is extremely protective of his sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi. The actor has yet again come out in defence of his sister Janhvi and slammed a leading daily for posting a story about her dress.

Sharing the story on his Twitter handle, Arjun wrote, "2 trolls write a comment n for the web team of a big newspaper it’s a news story...  slow clap  ridiculous how trolls are given attention by the media & they wait for us to retaliate...the lesser the stories the lesser the trolls win..."

 Earlier, Arjun had slammed a web portal for unsavoury images of Janhvi. An infuriated Arjun had written, " You know what, f**k you man, f**k you as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone's attention and it is shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this. Shame on you... This is how our country looks at young women. Yet another shining example. Ashamed by this."

The website, however, took down the post minutes after it came to Arjun's notice.

Earlier, Arjun's sister Anshula had also come out in defence of Janhvi Kapoor when an Instagram follower tried to badmouth her. 

Anshula wrote, "Hi, I'm requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it & have therefore deleted ur comments. While I am grateful for your passion & love for bhai & me, just a small correction - I was never working outside India. Let's please spread joy & good vibes. Thank you for the love."

Arjun and Anshula have been the pillar of strength for their father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi's untimely death on February 24 this year. 

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting 'Namaste England' with Parineeti Chopra. Post which he will start working on 'Sandeep and Pinky Farrar' with Parineeti his first co-star.

(With inputs from the IANS)

