हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor lashes out at trolls for abusing sister Anshula Kapoor

After Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's smashing Koffee With Karan episode, his sister Anshula Kapoor was trolled for not helping Janhvi win one of the games in the show.

Arjun Kapoor lashes out at trolls for abusing sister Anshula Kapoor

New Delhi: After Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's smashing Koffee With Karan episode, his sister Anshula Kapoor was trolled for not helping Janhvi win one of the games in the show.

During one of the segments, Karan had asked both Arjun and Janhvi to call up a relative and get them to say, "Hey, Karan, What's up." The first person to call up a relative and get them to say that will win. Janhvi called Anshula but Arjun began screaming behind her, telling her not to say it or he would not come back home. Anshula then remained quite and Arjun called up his father Boney and ended up winning the game. This made Janhvi extremely sad and she even mentioned that she felt like an unloved child.

People started badmouthing Anshula as soon as the episode got over. However, this enraged Arjun and he lashed out at trolls on social media. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Something I assumed was an absolute non issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can’t be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru..."

Earlier Janhvi had shared a picture with Anshula captioning it, Janhvi wrote, "#tbt to the first but clearly not the last roller coaster we’ll be on together. I love you."

To which, Anshula commented, "Love you. Looks like all is indeed well between the two sisters."

Earlier, Arjun had opened up on his current equation with sisters—Janhvi and Khushi. He said, “It’s something that has been growing and still evolving. I’ve been very honest about it. I’ve not made any pretense saying that we’re a happy family and we’ve sorted everything. So, I don’t care what people think; I just want them [my sisters] to be okay. It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the byproduct of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part.”

When further quizzed about their first picture together as a family, which they took at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Arjun quipped, “We took that picture together because I felt it was the right thing to do for us to put up a united stand saying we are in it together, to figure it out. That’s the emotion we felt after all that transpired. That’s the only thing we have done as a unit to give you all – an image of saying that we are trying. And that is the truth — we are trying.”

Tags:
Arjun KapoorAnshula KapoorJanhvi KapoorKoffee With KaranKhushi Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close