Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan- Giorgia Andriani party under one roof at Ritesh Sindhwani's Christmas bash—Pics

New Delhi: Christmas is around the corner and the festivities have begun! Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a Christmas bash at his residence last night and various B-Towners were seen in attendance. Eyebrows were raised when rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen entering the venue together while Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan arrived with his alleged girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

The Christmas bash brought the former couple under the same roof along with their current partners. Despite separating from Arbaaz, Malaika shares a great rapport with his family.

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Earlier this month, the whole Khan family came together under one roof to celebrate Salma Khan's birthday. Malaika attended the birthday bash and as per insiders, there was no awkwardness between her and her ex-husband.

Both Malaika and Arbaaz have happily moved on in life with their respective partners and remain to be on cordial terms.

"Malaika has separated from Arbaaz, not from his family. She continues to be part of the Khan-daan, attending all their functions. Relationship-wise both Malaika and Arbaaz have proven to be wise. He has moved on. So has she," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

The same report also revealed that Malaika, who is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, is planning to tie the knot with him soon.

"Their wedding is already being discussed in Malaika and Arjun's respective families. They are planning two ceremonies, one according to Hindu rites and the other a church wedding," a source told the newspaper.