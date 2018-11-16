Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora get cosy at Maheep Kapoor's party; Kareena Kapoor makes head turn in black shimmery outfit—Pics inside

Arjun Kapoor's alleged relationship with Malaika Arora Khan has long been the subject of speculations. While the two continues to make headlines for their proximity to each other, they have never opened about it in public.

Nonetheless, Arjun and Maliaka are often spotted spending times in each other company. In the latest, the rumoured lovebirds were on Thursday night spotted at his uncle Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep's party which was also attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora.

Maheep took to her Instagram and shared a photo from the party, captioning it '#TisTheSeason'. Take a look at her post here:

The photo has left their fans intrigued as Arjun and Malaika can be seen sitting close to each other. While the occasion of the party remains unknown, what was really interesting to see was Arjun wrapping his hands around Malaika in the pic.

Kareena, who is known as a style diva, looked completely amazing in the pics in a shimmery black dress with high side slit, making her fans go swooning over her.

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Last month, as Malaika turned 45, her besties Kareena and Amrita threw a party to celebrate her day and notably, Arjun had also joined in the celebrations.

Malaika was recently asked by a tabloid about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and the wedding rumours that have been doing the round. However, she refused to divulge anything saying she does not like to talk about her personal life.

"I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it's beautiful and precious," she stated.

The wedding rumours first sparked when Arjun took Malaika by hand on the sets of India's Got Talent 10 where he came as a guest to promote his film 'Namaste England'. The pictures and videos of the lovebirds together on the show left tongues wagging.

Afterwards, gossip mills were flooded with reports about the duo being the next big couples of Bollywood after Deepika-Ranveer, Ranbir-Alia and Priyanka-Nick Jonas. What's more fascinating is that they are no longer making efforts to hide their relationship from public glares.

In the meantime, Malaika's former husband Arbaaz Khan too has found love for the second time after the separation and has admitted to dating Giorgio Andriani.