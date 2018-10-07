हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora spotted together at Sandeep Khosla's house party — Pics inside

The rumoured couple did not seem uncomfortable when the shutterbugs clicked them. 

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora spotted together at Sandeep Khosla&#039;s house party — Pics inside
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was rumoured to be dating Malaika Arora, ever since she and her husband Arbaaz Khan headed for splitsville. Both Arjun and Malaika never reacted to rumours. 

In fact, ignoring the media presence, the rumoured lovebirds chose to sit side by side at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. As expected, their pictures from the LFW 2018 made huge rounds on the social media with netizens hailing the budding romance between the two. 

On Saturday night, Arjun and Malaika were spotted arriving together at the house party thrown by Bollywood designer Sandeep Khosla. Interestingly, the two made no efforts to shy away from the cameras and in fact, were quite comfortable being clicked with  each other. 

Take a look at their photos here: 

Speculations have been doing the round for some time that the duo may come out in open and make their relationship public. 

On the work front, Malaika is currently being seen as a judge and host of 'India's Next Top Model' season 4. Apart from the reality show, she recently was featured in the song called 'Hello Hello' from the movie 'Pataakha'. Arjun, on the other hand, has films like 'Sundeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'Namaste England', 'India's Most Wanted' and 'Panipat' on his platter. 

