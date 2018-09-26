Arjun Kapoor opens up on his relationship with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi after Sridevi's death

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula grew closer to their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi after the demise of Sridevi in February this year. The brother-sister duo stood by the two girls -- Janhvi and Khushi like a wall.

In fact, Arjun was even seen taking to social media to lash out at a website for spreading negativity around Janhvi and even sent his love and support to her at the time of the release of 'Dhadak'. He did everything like a true doting brother.

Now, in a candid chat with a leading daily, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor opened up about the change in the relationship with his half-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi.

Arjun said that when he got the news about Sridevi's demise, he was in Punjab shooting for his film 'Namaste England'. He said that as he has been through such a situation, he wouldn't wish it for anyone, even his worst enemy.

Arjun added that people thought everything was fine when it came to his relationship with Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and dad. He said that both Khushi and Janhvi got very comfortable with each other and that was a good starting point. However, he said that he did not want to overdo things and let it take its own course.

Speaking about Janhvi and Khushi, Arjun told the daily that both of them are totally sorted and he gets to speak one-on-one with them. He said that the good part is that everyone is there for each other when needed.

He concluded by saying that they don't need to be a happy pretentious family all of a sudden and that was the reason why he took some time for it.