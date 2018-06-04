हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra enjoy a fun ride on the sets of Namaste England-Watch

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra get along like a house on fire. The famous actors, who made their debut together, are currently busy shooting Vipul Amrutal Shah's Namaste England in London. Recently, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a fun video from the sets.

Check out the videos here: 

'Namastey London' helmed by Vipul Shah was not only loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics but IT did wonders at the box office. 

Namaste England is a story about two individuals Jasmeet and Param and their journey. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris and Brussels and finally to London. It’s a fun quintessential Bollywood flick starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, ‘Namaste England’ has gone on floors is scheduled to hit the theatres this Dusshera.

 
