हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England gets a new release date

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has got a new release date.

Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra&#039;s Namaste England gets a new release date

New Delhi: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has got a new release date.

Keeping in mind the celebrations of Dussehra and the extended weekend, the makers of Namaste England have decided to prepone the release to October 18, 2018.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor posted saying, Aapne jaldi bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Namaste England is now releasing on 18th October!".

Namaste England brings back the much-loved pair of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after their debut film Ishaqzaade. 

The duo is winning the hearts of the audience with their off-screen love and hate relationship. Both Arjun and Parineeti are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film a testimony of which is seen on their social media. 

After treating the audience with the melodious 'Tere Liye', the groovy track 'Bhare Bazaar, and the upbeat Punjabi track 'Dhoom Dhadaka', the makers have recently presented the party anthem of the season 'Proper Patola'.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s 'Namaste England’ is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It’s a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Jayantilal Gada (pen) and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. ‘Namaste England' is scheduled to hit the theatres on 18th October 2018.

Tags:
Arjun KapoorParineeti ChopraNamaste EnglandIshqzaade

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close