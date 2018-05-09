Arjun Kapoor poses for a family pic with father Boney, sisters Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi — See photos

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception party saw the who's who of B-Town in attendance. Sonam's family members were amongst the first to arrive at the venue.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who looked dapper in a black bandhgala sherwani, was seen posing for a family picture with his father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor and sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi. Needless to say that very much like their actor brother, the girls too looked ravishing on the wedding reception of their cousin.

While Khushi chose a pink outfit for the reception party, Janhvi and Anshula matched each other in silver-blue sequinned lehenga.

Check out their photos here:

Ever since the death of Sridevi in February this year, Boney's daughters - Janhvi and Khushi are often spotted with their step-siblings Arjun and Anshula, who are Boney's children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. And Sonam's wedding was no exception.

Sonam on Tuesday tied the knot with long-time beau Anand in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, which was preceded by two days of mehendi and sangeet revelry, and followed by a grand reception party with close family, friends and Bollywood`s glitterati in attendance.

Sonam was all smile in her offbeat Anamika Khanna ensemble with a long-sleeved blouse, a chevron striped lehenga in dark grey, cream and gold, and a cape, as she walked along with Anand, who looked handsome in a dark sherwani and sported sneakers.