Arjun Kapoor posts a heartfelt birthday wish for sister Anshula-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in Singapore with his family Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, posted an adorable birthday wish for his sister Anshula.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Happy birthday Ansh... ur an extension of me, the best part of me & u always shall be the world to me... #happybirthdayanshula #bestsisterever #growinguptoofast."

In the pic, Arjun can be seen striking a pose with his sisters Janhvi, Anshula, Khushi and his father Boney Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun are rumoured to be dating but they have not officially confirmed to dating each other. However, they haven't denied the rumours either. This year, they first made heads turn when they chose to sit in the front row of a fashion show together. They sat next to each other and the paps went crazy clicking them. Then Arjun was also seen on India's Got Talent latest season promoting his movie 'Namaste England' with Parineeti Chopra where Malaika is one of the judges.

Rumours regarding them dating each other caught fire when they were clicked walking hand in hand at an airport. Since then, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Also, on the much-popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan', Arjun revealed that he is not single.

Will the two make things official? Only time shall tell!