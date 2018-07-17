हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor posts before-and-after pic with 'partner in crime' Katrina Kaif

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif share a cute sibling-like bond and it is evident from their social media posts.

Katrina is Arjun's Rakhi sister and hence the duo often behave like Tom and Jerry and keep pulling each other's leg.

Arjun took to Twitter Monday to share a collage of two photos that show him sharing the frame with Katrina - one is an old pic, and the other is recently clicked.

The Ishaqzaade star wished Kat on her birthday and wrote: "Happy birthday fellow cancerian #KatrinaKaif. From then to now, u have been my partner in crime. Hope u have a good one, smile more, be happy & keep kickin ass cause ur good at it... #katrinakahappybirthday !!!
PS - we still gotta do that film together... #justsaying (sic)."

Arjun, like a typical brother, poked fun at Katrina a few days back by telling her about her advance birthday present.

The actor, who was enjoying boating with his sister Anshula, shared a picture holding an oar in his hand. He equated it with the title of one of Katrina's most famous romantic songs 'Teri Ore Teri Ore' from the film Singh in Kinng starring Akshay Kumar.

For the unversed, Katrina celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday. She toured with Salman Khan's Da-Bang team recently for special shows. She has two big releases this year - Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Herer's wishing Katrina belated Birthday wishes and hoping to see her in a  film with her partner in crime Arjun Kapoor.

