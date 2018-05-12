Arjun Kapoor starrer song 'Chavanprash' from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero to be unveiled on Monday

New Delhi: The makers of the much-awaited Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' are all set to unveil the most-happening song from the film 'Chavanprash' featuring Arjun Kapoor. The song is all set to hit the TV screens on Monday.

'Chavanprash' features famous cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Both Arjun and Harshvardhan will be sharing the screen space for the first time. The song is a peppy dance number with some really quirky lyrics, composed by Amit Trivedi.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero marks Harshvardhan Kapoor's second outing after 'Mirzya' where he plays the character of a social crusader in his fight against corruption as the common man turns Superhero in the vigilante drama. This flick would surely remind you of the story of Robin Hood.

The makers had launched the trailer of 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' and it looks super intriguing. After 'Mirzya', Harshvardhan will be seen in a different avatar and there are some heavy duty dialogues too. The film stars Harshvardhan Kapoor, Nishikant Kamat, Radhika Apte and Priyanshu Painyuli in pivotal parts. The background score creates the perfect edgy feel to the thriller.

Earlier, there was a lot of buzz about the lead face of the film and several names from Imran Khan to Sidharth Malhotra were rumoured to be starring in it. However, finally, it went to 'Mirzya' star Harshvardhan Kapoor. The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 25, 2018.