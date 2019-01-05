हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor takes horse riding lessons for 'Panipat' – See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented star Arjun Kapoor is way past holiday mood and has put on his work shoes already! The actor has begun his prep for the upcoming venture 'Panipat', a film by Ashutosh Gowariker. The period drama has an interesting line-up of actors as well.

Arjun, meanwhile, decided to share a picture while getting his horse-riding lessons as part of the prep work.

He wrote: “New year, new learnings... so the last whole month of 2018 went in enjoying the company of an Animal, Mother Nature & Sunrises... as I gear up to restart shooting for Panipat I feel privileged to be able to learn this beautiful art of becoming one with this most glorious animal. The process of learning has been therapeutic & empowering at the same time. Can’t wait to get back on set with this new childlike excitement for what is my toughest & biggest film yet.

PS - Thank you to my teachers at the Race course for bearing with me along the way... @agppl @kritisanon @duttsanjay #panipatprep #panipat #horsewhisperer #horsingaround #newlearnings #2019 #happynewyear #sadashivraobhau.”

The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. 'Panipat' is set to release on December 6, 2019. The makers have roped in National Award winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai who is reportedly recreating the majestic Shaniwar Wada at ND Studios, Karjat for the period drama.

Reportedly, ace fashion designer Neeta Lulla is designing the costumes for his ambitious project. 

