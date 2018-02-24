Arjun Kapoor wishes newlyweds Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala with the sweetest message—See pic

Bollywood actor Mohit Marwah tied the knot with girlfriend Antara Motiwala and the entire Kapoor clan headed to the UAE for the wedding ceremony.

From Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor to Rhea, Harshvardhan, Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi—all seemed to have a gala time at the wedding festivities.

Arjun took to Instagram to post a picture from the event along with an adorable caption and welcomed the new member of the family!

He wrote- “Welcome to the family @antara_m !!! First u were my friend then stylist & now u are officially Part of La Familia !!! @mohitmarwah will make sure u stay smiling just like In this picture & u can always rely on me to make sure he Makes sure ? !!!

This Kapoor clan is full of in-house stars and good looks run in the family, they say. For their Mehendi ceremony, the bride and the groom looked dewy fresh in ace designer Manish Malhotra's ensemble, veteran actress Sridevi and her younger daughter Khushi Kapoor rocked their Mehendi outfits too. Mohit was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Raag Desh'.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is busy shooting for Namastey England in Amritsar. The poster of the movie was shared by lead actress Parineeti Chopra.