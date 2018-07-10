हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's advance birthday gift for Katrina Kaif will make you go ROFL

Like a typical brother, Arjun showcased his witty side while addressing Katrina in one of his recent Instagram posts.  

Pic courtesy: @arjunkapoor, @katrinakaif (Instagram)

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor shares a sweet bond with Katrina Kaif. You may be surprised to know that the Ishaqzaada is Katrina's Rakhi brother, and hence they share a sibling-like equation.

Arjun, who was enjoying boating with his sister Anshula, shared a picture holding an oar in his hand. He equated it with the title of one of Katrina's most famous romantic songs 'Teri Ore Teri Ore' from the film Singh in Kinng starring Akshay Kumar.

The Two States star wrote: "Teri Oar Teri Oar Teri Oar hai Rabba !!! It’s the 2.0 version just for u @katrinakaif (an early birthday present from me) !!! @akshaykumar #vipulshah @ipritamofficial #aneesbazmee #singhisking #kapoorisalsoking #fooling_around (sic)."

Check out Kapoor's sense of humour here:

But like a dissatisfied sister, Katrina expressed her disappointment and said that she expected a video at least. And Arjun pulled her leg by replying:  "expectation is the mother of all evil Ms Kaif (sic)."

Well, brothers are brothers!

For the unversed, Katrina will celebrate her 35th birthday on July 16. She is currently touring with Salman Khan's Da-Bang team. She has two big releases this year - Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

