Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's advice for Janhvi Kapoor ahead of Dhadak trailer launch is heartwarming

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor has been the pillar of strength for his father Boney Kapoor and sisters Khushi and Janhvi after the untimely death of Bollywood superstar Sridevi. Now when Janhvi Kapoor is all set to embark on her new journey, Arjun Kapoor like any doting brother has the best advice for his sister whose debut film is going to hit the theatres soon.

The trailer for Janhvi's much awaited Bollywood debut Dhadak will be unveiled on June 11, 2018 and Arjun will not be able to attend the event as he is shooting for his next 'Namaste England' in London with Parineeti Chopra. But the actor made sure to send out his best wishes to sister on her big day.

Apologising for not being in Mumbai, Arjun wrote, "Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side don’t worry, I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I’m certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!"
 

To which Janhvi replied, "I'll make you proud I promise."

Seems like Janhvi's debut is making him emotional like it would to any loving brother

Recently Arjun slammed a leading daily for writing an inappropriate story about Janhvi. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ""2 trolls write a comment n for the web team of a big newspaper it’s a news story...  slow clap  ridiculous how trolls are given attention by the media & they wait for us to retaliate...the lesser the stories the lesser the trolls win..."

Earlier, Arjun's sister Anshula had also come out in defence of Janhvi Kapoor when an Instagram follower tried to badmouth her. 

Anshula wrote, "Hi, I'm requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it & have therefore deleted ur comments. While I am grateful for your passion & love for bhai & me, just a small correction - I was never working outside India. Let's please spread joy & good vibes. Thank you for the love."

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting 'Namaste England' with Parineeti Chopra. Post which he will start working on 'Sandeep and Pinky Farrar' with Parineeti his first co-star.

