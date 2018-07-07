हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Katrina Kaif

Arjun Kapoor's comment on Katrina Kaif's sizzling picture will leave you in splits-See inside

Arjun Kapoor&#039;s comment on Katrina Kaif&#039;s sizzling picture will leave you in splits-See inside

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood Katrina Kaif's Instagram account is an absolute treat for her fans. The actress of late has shared some smouldering pictures on her Instagram handle that has set the temperatures soaring. But what caught everyone's attention was not the picture but a comment by Katrina's co-star and Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor, who quite mercilessly stole Kat's thunder with his comments.

Katrina shared a sizzling black and white picture on Insta which was clicked by Tarun Vishwa. While her fans couldn't stop gushing over her picture, Arjun Kapoor had a different observation to make.

Check out the post here:

 

Light , shadow and soul #tarunvishwa

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Arjun Kapoor posted a hilarious comment on Kat's pic that read, " And now ur ALL CLEAR !!! Good job Katrina... 

To which Katrina replied, "@arjunkapoor even @varundvn can show you some poses in my absence."

The stunning beauty will soon make a splash on the silver screen with Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan, a film also starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Images of Katrina from the sets of the film have surfaced and we can see glimpses of the actress' look in the fantasy adventure flick set in the 19th century.

Based on 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug by Philip Meadows Taylor will narrate the tale of thugs who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India. The film is slated to release during Diwali this year.

Katrina has another big film slated to hit theatres in December. She plays an actress in Anand L Rai's Zero, a film which features Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf. Anushka Sharma, Katrina's Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star too is an integral part of the film.

The gorgeous star has had a great time at the Box Office with Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai in December last year. And hence it would be interesting to see if she succeeds in extending the winning streak.

