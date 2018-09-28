हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's 'cutest Momo looking child' pic will make your day

The Ishaqzaada of Bollywood looked like a bundle of overflowing cuteness as a child.

Arjun Kapoor&#039;s &#039;cutest Momo looking child&#039; pic will make your day
Pic courtesy: @sanjaykapoor2500 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Some throwback pics make you relive fond memories of the long past. Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter Thursday to share an old photograph that shows him striking a candid pose with his 'chachu' Sanjay Kapoor.

Arjun is all smiling in the pic as he offers something to eat to his uncle. The Ishaqzaada of Bollywood looked like a bundle of overflowing cuteness as a child.

The hunk of an actor wrote: "It’s #throwbackthursday & all I’m gonna say is, I was the cutest Momo looking child !!! Mr. Pillsbury & poh got nothing on this Panda !!! I would #squishmycheeks myself. (sic)."

A few weeks back, chachu Sanjay had shared an image from his wedding album with Arjun in the frame and the caption was hilarious.

The caption read: "That’s my expression when Arjun gets married #bored #getitoverwithchachu (sic)."

Take a look at the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

That’s my expression when Arjun gets married #bored #getitoverwithchachu

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Arjun, son of producer Boney Kapoor is very close to his uncles Anil and Sanjay. The Kapoor's are one of the close-knit families in Bollywood.

The actor is all set to star in Vipul Shah's Namaste England with his Ishaqzaadi Parineeti. He will also be seen in another film titled Sandeep and Pinky Faraar. Arjun has two more films in the pipeline and it includes Ashutosh Gowariker's war-drama Panipat and India's Most Wanted.

