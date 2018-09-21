हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's expression of love for sister Anshula will melt your heart

The actor is gearing up for the release of his film Namaste England co-starring Parineeti Chopra.

Pic courtesy: @arjunkapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor seems to be a very emotional person, and his tweets prove the same. The hunk of an actor, who is very attached to his sister Anshula, took to Twitter to express his love for her through a series of tweets.

Arjun wrote: "Guys, today is throwback Thursday. Today I genuinely felt so conflicted as I woke up wondering if all the madness, the chaos is worth it if ur loved ones aren’t ok and aren’t a 100 percent. The world ceased to exist for me when my sister wasn’t well for the last few days.
I missed my mother even more because I felt vulnerable & helpless sitting in Pokhara trying to be professional because that’s what an actor is supposed to be in that moment. I realised this week I can handle & face the world as long as my world is fine and the people I care for are ok... Otherwise everything kind of feels pointless. This post is just a rambling of thoughts because I realised that we are so caught up in trying to run, we forget to sometimes just stand breathe & take it all in. I’m grateful n thankful for a lot of things. I've seen highs & lows, good days and bad days but I know I want to be a more positive person and believe that after the dark comes the light.and as long as u are by my side, I can face it all @anshulakapoor. Love u and love this really amazing hairstyle u got going back in the day.
Ps - all u guys reading this, go hug ur parents n siblings even if they get confused with the sudden burst of love n affection (sic)."

Arjun, son of producer Boney Kapoor, lost his mother Mona to cancer on 25 March 2012, a couple of months before the release of his film Ishaqzaade. He is very close to his family and is very protective of them.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his film Namaste England co-starring Parineeti Chopra, which is slated to release on October 19, 2018. He has another film with her titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Apart from this, he has 'India's Most Wanted' and 'Panipat' in his kitty.

