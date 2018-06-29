हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's grandmother wants him to get married soon

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Just a day after his birthday, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor received a "threat message" from his paternal grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, asking him to get married soon.

The `Gunday` star shared the message on Instagram, with the caption "When ur Dadi`s gift is a threat & request along with a bribe & command all rolled into one !!! @nirmalkapoorbombay #bossgrandma".Arjun, who turned 33 on June 26, was showered with love, blessings and good health by his B-Town colleagues.
From `chachu` Anil Kapoor to his first co-star Parineeti Chopra, celebs took to social media to wish the actor on his special day.

Three of the Kapoor sisters -- Janhvi, Sonam and Anshula -- too sent love to their brother on social media.On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in `Namaste England` alongside Parineeti Chopra.

He will also feature in `Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar` and `Panipat` opposite Parineeti and Kriti Sanon, respectively. 

