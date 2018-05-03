Arjun Kapoor's hilarious video on Sonam's wedding has got major real-life 'Veere Di Wedding' feels—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's much talked about wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will take place on May 8, 2018, and the fans can't be happier. After months of speculations, the Kapoors and Ahujas finally released a joint statement confirming the wedding. The Kapoor mansion is decorated beautifully for the grand affair and shutterbugs have spotted several celebs making their way to meet the family.

Sonam's producer sister Rhea shared an Insta story which had Arjun Kapoor talking about the real-life 'Veere Di Wedding'. The funny video was later shared by several fan clubs on social media. The actor can be seen referring to sister Sonam's wedding as the actual 'Veere Di Wedding'. Do not miss the loud laughter by Rhea on that comment.

Watch video:

Also, we like Arjun's nickname 'Chaach'. Cute, isn't it? His sister Anshula and Maheep Kapoor can also be seen chilling in the video.

On June 1, Sonam, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania will be seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. It is co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

The makers recently released the first track of the film titled 'Tareefan' which has been sung by popular rapper Badshah. The song starring the leading ladies is glamourous and glitzy.

'Veere Di Wedding' is Kareena's comeback vehicle post her brief maternity break.