Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's latest picture Parineeti Chopra will give you major feels-See pic

The two will be next seen in Vipul Amrutal Shah's Namaste England. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra get along like a house on fire and their social handles are a proof. They mostly pull each other's legs but this time, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a black and white picture with Parineeti which will you give major feels.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun wrote, "We meet again #partnerincrime... like I always say life is better in #blackandwhite...
@parineetichopra."

In the black and white, Arjun and Parineeti can be seen walking the ramp hand in hand and it is extremely romantic.

The two will be next seen in Vipul Amrutal Shah's Namaste England. It is a story about two individuals Jasmeet and Param and their journey. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris and Brussels and finally to London. It’s a fun quintessential Bollywood flick starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, ‘Namaste England’ is scheduled to hit the theatres this Dusshera.

Tags:
Arjun KapoorParineeti ChopraNamaste EnglandNamaste LondonVipul Amrutal Shah

