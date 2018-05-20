हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula, Khushi attend cousin Shanaya's graduation ceremony — See photos

Arjun Kapoor's sisters Anshula and Khushi as they attended the graduation ceremony of Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya's parents 

Arjun Kapoor&#039;s sister Anshula, Khushi attend cousin Shanaya&#039;s graduation ceremony — See photos
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Arjun Kapoor's sisters Anshula and Khushi as they attended the graduation ceremony of Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya's parents 

Sanjay and Maheep shared several pictures from the graduation ceremony of their daughter on their Instagram accounts. 

In one of the pictures in which Shanaya is receiving her degree, Maheep wrote, "Wasn't she in kindergarten just yesterday?" 

 

#FamJam @ #Graduation _________

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on

 

#FamJam @ #Graduation _________

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on

Shanaya's father and actor Sanjay too shared a photo of her and wrote, "Keep smiling like this, the sun will always shine on you."

 

Keep smiling like this the sun will always shine on u #graduationday_ _____

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

 

Father of a graduate ___ __ #shanayakapoor

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Anshula too shared an adorable collage of Shanayafrom her transformation from kindergarten to being a high school graduate. She wrote, "I could swear you were in kindergarten like yesterday, Shanaya Kapoor, when I gave you that ‘fringe’ haircut, bro!" 

Shanaya is close friends with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Chunkey Panday's daughter Bhavana Panday. While Suhana is finishing school, Bhavana is currently filming Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2'. 

Tags:
Anshula KapoorKhushi KapoorJanhvi Kapoormaheep kapoorSuhana KhanBhavana PandeyKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu says she never planned to foray into any 'wood'

Must Watch