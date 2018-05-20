Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula, Khushi attend cousin Shanaya's graduation ceremony — See photos

Arjun Kapoor's sisters Anshula and Khushi as they attended the graduation ceremony of Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya's parents

Sanjay and Maheep shared several pictures from the graduation ceremony of their daughter on their Instagram accounts.

In one of the pictures in which Shanaya is receiving her degree, Maheep wrote, "Wasn't she in kindergarten just yesterday?"

#FamJam @ #Graduation _________ A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on May 19, 2018 at 5:38am PDT

Shanaya's father and actor Sanjay too shared a photo of her and wrote, "Keep smiling like this, the sun will always shine on you."

Anshula too shared an adorable collage of Shanayafrom her transformation from kindergarten to being a high school graduate. She wrote, "I could swear you were in kindergarten like yesterday, Shanaya Kapoor, when I gave you that ‘fringe’ haircut, bro!"

Shanaya is close friends with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Chunkey Panday's daughter Bhavana Panday. While Suhana is finishing school, Bhavana is currently filming Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2'.