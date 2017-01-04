Arjun Kapoor's terrace gym demolished by civic officials

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor had a special corner in his heart for his gym. Be it the selfies or the physical transformation, the 31-year-old actor time and again flaunted his love for the body-building to his fans.

But, apparently, the '2 States' hunk suffered a serious setback when civic officials reportedly demolished his terrace gym.

According to a TOI report, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now collect Rs 10000 From Arjun for the demolition. It is being said that he illegally constructed a 30x16 sq ft glass-and-brick room on the terrace.

A few days back, BMC issued a notice to Arjun over illegal construction at his Juhu residence.

Earlier last year, comedian Kapil Sharma was also pulled up by the BMC for illegal constructions at his Versova office and also at his apartment in Goregaon.