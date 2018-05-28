Arjun Rampal - Mehr Jessia end 20 years of marriage, announce separation

Mumbai: Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia, who were married for over 20 years, have announced their separation.

This announcement comes as a rude shock to their fans but the two have mutually decided to part ways, a report in Bombay Times suggests.

Arjun and Mehr who have two teen daughters - Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13) - entered matrimony in 1998. According to the report, the decision to get separated was tough but inevitable.

Though it is not clear if the two have opted for a legal separation it is apparent that Arjun and Mehr have chosen different paths.

However, the two will be there for their daughters and their love for the family will always be the same.

Its been a while there were reports suggesting that Arjun and Mehr's marriage has hit the rocks. But now, the couple has put all speculations to rest.