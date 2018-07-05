हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal shares family pic, and it's adorable!

The dashing star recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of his former wife Mehr Jessia with daughters.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's hunk of an actor Arjun Rampal enjoys a huge fan following. The dashing star recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of his former wife Mehr Jessia with daughters Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13).

He captioned the image as: "Parisian ladies  #paris #vacation #beautifulgirls". Looks like the family is enjoying a vacation in Paris these days. 

 

Arjun and Mehr announced their separation in May this year. The couple mutually decided to part ways but continue to stay friends. They tied the knot in 1998 and after 30 long years of solid association went their separate ways. 

However, the two continue to be there for the daughters and remain friends. 

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in 'Daddy', a biopic based on the life of Arun Gawli. It was directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. Arjun received a warm response for portraying the character brilliantly on-screen. 

He is currently shooting for 'Nastik'. 

