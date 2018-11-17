Arjun Rampal snapped with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades post football match — Pics inside

The handsome hunk Arjun Rampal was recently spotted at a football ground in Bandra with his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The good-looking Bollywood star, after sweating it out at the ground, was exiting with Gabriella when he got captured by the shutterbugs.

Arjun has been rumoured to be dating Gabriella for a while. As per reports, Gabriella is a model by profession and has been seen with the actor previously as well.

Arjun was dressed up in a black and grey short while Gabriella appeared in a white tank top-black joggers and orange sneaker. Take a look at his photos here:

(Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The dashing star was last seen in JP Dutta's multi-starrer 'Paltan'. The film released on September 7, 2018. He will be seen next in Shailesh Varma's directorial 'Nastik'. The film also features Meera Chopra and Harshaali Malhotra and revolves around the journey of an inspector and how a little kid changes his perspective of life.