Arjun Kapoor

Arjun was the cutest 'Momo looking child'

Arjun will next be seen with Parineeti Chopra in Vipul Amrutal Shah`s 'Namaste England', which is scheduled to release on October 19.  

Arjun was the cutest &#039;Momo looking child&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor`s recent Instagram post proves that he was the cutest `Momo looking child`.

The `Tevar` star shared an adorable throwback picture with his uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor which will make you want to `squish his cheeks`. In the snap, the 33-year-old star is all smiles as he can be seen feeding laddoo to Sanjay. He captioned it as 'It`s #throwbackthursday & all I`m gonna say is I was the cutest Momo looking child !!! Mr Spilsbury & poh got nothing on this Panda !!! I would #squishmycheeks myself #momoman'. 
Arjun, who is known to be close to his family, has always been constant in sharing pictures with his uncle Anil Kapoor and sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Rhea Kapoor.

On the work front, he will also be seen in Raj Kumar Gupta directorial 'India`s most wanted'.

Arjun KapoorMomo looking ChildLadooSanjay Dutt

