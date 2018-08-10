Arko feels elated to sing Bengali song for Akshay

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Singer-composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee says it is a very special feeling to sing a Bengali song for actor Akshay Kumar as he is also playing the character of a Bengali man for the first time.

Mumbai: Singer-composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee says it is a very special feeling to sing a Bengali song for actor Akshay Kumar as he is also playing the character of a Bengali man for the first time.

Arko has sung "Bolte Parini" for Akshay-starrer "Gold". 

The song "Bolte Parini", which is the Bengali version of the Hindi song "Naino ne bandhi", was launched on Thursday.

"I feel elated to bring my first Bengali song (in a Bollywood film) to my audiences and it makes me happier because it's for Akshay Sir. He is also playing a Bengali first time in his career. I have loved composing and singing for him in the past and this one is extra close to my heart," Arko said in a statement.

"In fact, my mother would be really happy now and stop scolding me for not singing a Bengali song for so long," he added.

"Gold" also features Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh. It is set to release on August 15.

