Armaan Kohli detained for illegal possessing 41 liquor bottles

New Delhi: Armaan Kohli and controversies go hand-in-hand. The former Bigg Boss contestant has been back-to-back in the limelight this year. First, he made news after his girlfriend and live-in-partner Neeru Randhawa accused him of assaulting her and filed a complaint against the 'flop' actor at Santacruz police station.

Months later, the short-tempered actor was accused of stooping down to an all new level after his former driver told a tabloid that he urinates outside Rani Mukerji's house to vent out his frustration over his ugly breakup with Tanisha Mukerji. Tanisha is former veteran actress Tanuja's daughter and Rani's cousin.

And now, in the latest, a Times Of India report has claimed that the 'Jaani Dushman' actor has been detained by the Excise police from his Juhu residence on Thursday night for illegally storing 41 bottles of Scotch whisky, all of which were found to be of foreign brands.

The publication claimed that the law permits only 12 units of hard liquor bottles including Scotch whisky and rum for a month. Plus, a person is allowed to bring only two bottles of liquor from abroad at a time. The website quoted excise officials saying that they are still in the process of figuring out how much the bottles cost as they were purchased from abroad.

As per the law, under section 63(E) of Bombay Liquor Prohibition Act, 1949, if Armaan is found guilty by the court then he can be put behind the bars for three years and will be levied with a fine. Earlier this month, a fresh complaint was filed against Armaan by a fashion designer named Nadia Aheli who accused him of abusing her.