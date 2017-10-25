Arvind Swami speaks on National Anthem debate, says I will always stand up and sing along

New Delhi: On October 23, the Supreme court had refused to modify its order in connection with playing of National Anthem in movie theaters, a move which attracted a myriad of controversies and opinions.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for January 9 and till then celebrities continue to voice out their opinion on the issue.

Actor Arvind Swami, best known for his roles in Mani Rathnam's Roja and Bombay, took to Twitter and shared his views on the same.

Here are his Twitter posts:

I will always stand up for our Natl Anthem & sing along,which I do with great pride.Never understood why it ws mandatory n cinema halls only — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) October 24, 2017

Why not everyday in all govt offices, courts, before assembly and parliament sessions? — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) October 24, 2017

Interestingly, his views are in stark contrast to those of Kamal Hassan's.

On November 30, 2016, the court had made it mandatory for movie halls to play the National Anthem before the screening of movies.

It had later clarified that movie watchers would not be obliged to stand for the anthem if it is part of the film that is being screened.

There have since been numerous incidents where people have been slammed at movie halls for not standing during the Anthem.

(With ANI Inputs)