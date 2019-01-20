As kids, we were kept away from glamour of filmmaking: Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan, son of late filmmaker Tahir Hussain, says during his childhood days, he and his siblings were kept away from the glitz and glamour of showbiz.

Aamir got emotional about his father on Zee Cafe's chat-show "Starry Nights 2. Oh!", read a statement.

He said: "We kids were pretty much kept away from the glamour of filmmaking. We rarely went to shoots. The only films we would get to watch were the films that my father and uncle (Nasir Hussain) made.

"We were also exposed to the actual filmmaking side of it. Whenever a writer and a director came to pitch a story to my father, I would sit in the corner and listen to the story."

Aamir was a part of the chat show with his cousin sister Nuzhat Khan. They revealed secrets from their childhood.