हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari quashes reports that she signed non-interference clause with Kangana Ranaut

Tiwari, who is working with Ranaut and Jassie Gill in "Panga", said rumours about her signing a non-interference clause are "false and baseless".

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari quashes reports that she signed non-interference clause with Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari has dismissed reports that she signed a non-interference clause with actor Kangana Ranaut for their film "Panga".

These reports emerged following the controversy over the stories that Ranaut had taken over the directorial responsibilities for "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", upstaging director Krrish though the actor clarified that she was only involved with the reshoots.

Tiwari, who is working with Ranaut and Jassie Gill in "Panga", said rumours about her signing a non-interference clause are "false and baseless".

"For me, 'Panga' is a story which I wanted to tell. A story very close to my heart and I could see only Kangana bringing life to the character. I request everyone not to be judgemental and together allow me to breathe the air of oneness like the support and love you have given me for my previous films. 

"The news which has been floating around is false and baseless which should not be allowed to grow... Movies are the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being. With 'Panga', let's tell only stories of love," the director said in a statement.

Ranaut's sister Rangoli posted Tiwari's statement on Twitter and wrote, "All the people who are belittling and shaming a young girl for taking difficult time head on should learn lessons of humanity from a woman like @Ashwinyiyer... Kangana deserves directors like her... Cheers to girls standing for girls."

 

Tags:
Ashwini Iyer Tiwarinon-interference clauseKangana RanautKanganaBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close