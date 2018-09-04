हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Panghal

Asian Games 2018 Gold medalist Amit Panghal expresses his desire to meet Dharmendra; veteran actor posts adorable reply

Amit had also bagged a silver medal earlier this year.

Pic courtesy: Asian games Gold medalist boxer Amit Panghal - PTI; Dharmendra - @aapkadharam - Twitter

Mumbai: Pugilist Amit Panghal who bagged the 14th Gold Medal for India at the Asian Games 2018 by beating Uzbekistan's Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the Men's Light Fly 49 kg Final, took to Twitter to express his desire after winning the honour for the country.

He wrote: "जकार्ता में स्वर्ण पदक देश को समर्पित.. बधाईयों के लिए सभी का आभार 
मेरा पहला ट्वीट अपने पिताजी और कोच साहब की दिली ख्वाहिश बताने के लिए। दोनों धर्मेंद्र जी के जबरदस्त फैन हैं। उनकी फिल्म के ब्रेक में भी चैनल नहीं बदलने दिया कभी।
धर्म जी से मुलाकात हो जाए तो खुशी दोगुनी होगी। (sic)."

Here's a rough translation:

"I dedicate the Gold medal to the nation. Thank you all for the congratulatory messages. I would like to share my father's and coach's desire in my first tweet. They are diehard fans of Dharmendra. They would never even allow changing channels during breaks while watching his films. My happiness will multiply if I get a chance to meet Dharam ji (sic)."

On reading Panghal's tweet, the veteran actor wrote: "Proud of you @AmitPan00039986 .मुझे भी आप से मिलके बहुत खुशी होगी| जब भी मुंबई आओगे ,बता दें|बधाई हो,आपको, आपके गुरु और आपके परिवार को|आप हर प्रतियोगिता में जीत हासिल करके अपने देश का नाम रोशन करें, ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना करता हूँ. (sic)." (I will be equally delighted to meet you. Do let me know when you visit Mumbai. Congratulations to you, your coach and your family. I shall hope and pray that you do well in all your future contests and make Indian proud.) And added by tweeting, "Dear Amit Panghal , love you, Brave Boy , Pride of India. Love you for your great respect for your Father and your Coach. You are most Welcome!!! (sic)."

Panghal replied to Dharmendra's messages by tweeting, " Thank you so much... I shall contact you after returning to India."

Amit had bagged the silver medal earlier this year. He won the silver medal in the men's light flyweight (49-kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast.

Dharmendra recently appeared in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se along with his real-life sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. The octogenarian is one of Indian cinema's most handsome actors and is often referred to as the He-Man of Bollywood.

