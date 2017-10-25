Asin and Rahul Sharma blessed with a baby girl

Mumbai: Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl. Asin took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first bundle of joy on October 24.

“Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!(sic)”, Asin wrote.

Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for! A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Even Sharma, couldn’t contain his happiness. He too took to Twitter to share the good news with fans and well-wishers.

He tweeted:

Ecstatic to announce that Asin & I have been blessed with an Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love & wishes.

Ecstatic to announce that Asin & I have been blessed with an Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love & wishes. pic.twitter.com/DQvKemIeWI — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) 24 October 2017

Asin who made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini has been away from the world for showbiz ever since she tied the nuptial knot with the Micromax India head honcho. She worked with most of the industry heavyweights including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. In fact, she was introduced to Rahul by Akshay.

The Khiladi superstar played a matchmaker by bringing these two hearts together. Asin and Rahul had twin wedding ceremonies on January 19 last year. They had a Christian wedding in the morning followed by a Hindu ceremony later in the evening.

Asin decided to step out of the world of showbiz soon after her wedding with Sharma was fixed. She had even issued a statement three month after her marriage to end all speculations regarding her career plans post marriage.

For all my media friends who still have not got the message, I'm once again reiterating that I have stopped taking up any assignments and have wrapped all my commitments before my wedding itself including my brand endorsements. Request people to stop making assumptions about my assignments and work as I'm not doing that at this stage. Had made this announcement before the wedding itself. A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on Apr 2, 2016 at 2:56am PDT

"For all my media friends who still have not got the message, I'm once again reiterating that I have stopped taking up any assignments and have wrapped all my commitments before my wedding itself including my brand endorsements. Request people to stop making assumptions about my assignments and work as I'm not doing that at this stage. Had made this announcement before the wedding itself," Asin said in a statement.

Here’s wishing Asin and Rahul hearty congratulations for becoming parents to their beautiful daughter.