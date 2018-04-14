At Mehboob studio, Kareena Kareena Khan spotted in classic casual

Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently shot for a special song for her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding' was on Saturday spotted at the Mehboob studio.

Kareena, who sported a casual look in loose-fitted white tee and denim and complimented her looks with a pair of sunglasses, looked refreshing. Take a look at her photos:

The Begum of Pataudi will make her comeback post pregnancy on the silver screen with ‘Veere Di Wedding’ which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Barely days ago, the female team was spotted at the studio where they shot the dance number with choreographer-director Farah Khan.

The is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is slated to hit the screens on June 1, 2018.

Kareena, who has been acting for a long time now, had recently admitted that she cannot imagine herself in any other profession.

Asked what she would be if not an actor, Kareena told reporters, "After 18 years of working in this profession, I don't know if I can even think of myself doing something else. I always wanted to be an actor, so I can't imagine life without acting."