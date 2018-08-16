हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's top poems sung by famous Bollywood singers

The nation mourns the immense loss and the void created by demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will never be filled again.   

Atal Bihari Vajpayee&#039;s top poems sung by famous Bollywood singers
Pic Courtesy: File Photo

The former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee stood as a stalwart political leader. But apart from being a strong voice for the country, he also happened to be a revered poet. His words touch the deepest strings of the heart. Reportedly, he once even said, "My poetry is a declaration of war, not an exordium to defeat. It is not the defeated soldier's drumbeat of despair, but the fighting warrior's will to win. It is not the de-spirited voice of dejection but the stirring shout of victory." 

He breathed his last on August 16, 2018, at 5.05 pm. The veteran leader was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for past 9 weeks. It was in the last 36 hours that his health deteriorated. The nation mourns this immense loss and the void created by his demise will never be filled again. 

Here are some of his poems which have been sung by famous singers. 

Kya Khoya Kya Paaya 

A beautiful poem composed by former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sung by Late Shri Jagjit Singh featuring Shah Rukh Khan in 1999. The heart touching poem is 19 years old, yet fresh in the hearts and memory of people. A poem that beautifully describes the hardships and struggles of the human heart at every step in life. Atal ji's words, Jagjit ji's voice and Shah Rukh Khan's appearance have made it a legend.

Door Kahin Koi Rota Hai

The poem was sung by Jagjit Singh in the year 2002. The poem is a part of the Samvedna album (2002). The poem talks about the loneliness and the sad times that are equally as important as happiness in life and how a person is always alone when sad. Death, sadness and tears are part and parcel of our life but how we always find ourselves alone and helpless during such times is what makes it heart wrenching.

Jhuki Na Alken 

The poem sung by Jagjit Singh was released in 1999. The poem beautifully talks about melancholy. Atal ji has expressed his feelings through this heart touching poem in a very profound way. A lovely composition by the former Prime Minister in Jagjit Singh's voice did is a delight to the ears.

Aao Man Ki Gathein Khole

Composed by Atal ji and sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the poem is a masterpiece. Such beauty, description and feelings penned in one poem and to top it all, the nightingale singing it makes it even more special. It's a very heart touching and emotional poem which will definitely give you goosebumps.

