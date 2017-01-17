Atif Aslam halts concert midway, rescues female from being harassed! - Watch

New Delhi: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently rescued a female fan from getting harassed. It all reportedly happened during his Karachi Eat 2017 concert on Saturday night. Things got intense when a bunch of hooligans started misbehaving with a girl.

This made the 'Bol' actor stop his act midway and rescue the victim from the crowd.

Karachi was once a regular venue for concerts by both local and international stars. However, over the years, such events here have become few and far between.

The concert also featured veteran singer, Abida Parveen, followed by Aslam.

When Aslam took the stage after 1 am the atmosphere was electrifying.

Midway into the performance, a crowd of rowdy youngsters present started harassing a girl in the front row.

Realising the incident unfolding before him, Aslam walked up to the edge of the stage and gave the youngsters a schooling.

"Have you never seen a girl before?" Aslam asked.

"Your mother or sister could be here as well," added the "Tere sang yaara" singer.

He then called the security and asked them to rescue the girl. The bouncers present helped the girl up on the stage and escorted her to safety.

The event came at a time when many were lamenting on social media how the organisers had declared the festival a 'family only' event.

The organisers, however, have not yet come out with any response on the incident.

Check out the video:

Massive respect for @itsaadee So proud to be your fan pic.twitter.com/ONOeDsp79Z — (@Saba_Sayss) January 15, 2017

The clip was uploaded on the social media by a fan.

(With IANS inputs)