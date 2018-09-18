हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Tall Guy

Atkinson is our modern-day Charlie Chaplin: Thompson

Actress Emma Thompson says English actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is our modern-day Charlie Chaplin.

Los Angeles: Actress Emma Thompson says English actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is our modern-day Charlie Chaplin.

The actors have worked together in films "The Tall Guy", "Love Actually" and most recently "Johnny English Strikes Again". 

Speaking of Atkinson, Thompson said in a statement: "I've worked with him on and off for years, and I've admired him for years. I really do think he's a remarkable presence in our cultural pantheon." 

"He's our Buster Keaton (late actor-comedian), our modern-day Charlie Chaplin really. You don't need to hear him speak, he's just funny," she added.

Thompson plays the role of a Prime Minister in "Johnny English Strikes Again".

"She's a real mix. She's (Margaret) Thatcher and (Theresa) May. She is the darkest version of those politicians who use their office because the power appeals. By the time we get to meet her, she is desperate," she said.

"She is making quite catastrophic decisions. Even though this is a comedy and is silly, it has been interesting to think, well what if you did hold that kind of power. This PM feels herself to be very important, and as she senses that slipping away, it makes her desperate, like a caged animal."

"Johnny English Strikes Again" is the third instalment of the "Johnny English" comedy series, with Atkinson returning as the accidental secret agent. 

It will release in India on September 28.

