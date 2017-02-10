Attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali wrong, but Rajput's concerns valid: Sharad Kelkar
Mumbai: Actor Sharad Kelkar has condemned the attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but he feels the concerns of Rajput community are justified though they should approach the right authority to sort out things.
"I have lot of friends who are Rajput and their point of view is correct, their concern and feelings for a person are right and it (feelings) shouldn't be hurt, but there is a way to sort out things," Sharad, who worked in Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela", told PTI.
"We respect the feelings of people who fear that something wrong could have been portrayed. In films people do tweak things to make it more commercial," he said.
Last month, Bhansali was roughed up by a group of Rajput community members, who also stopped the shooting of his film "Padmavati" in Jaipur. The protesters damaged the set at Jaigarh Fort, alleging that the director was "distorting facts" in the film, which is about Alauddin Khilji's obsession with Rani Padmavati.
"We condemn the attack. You are damaging property, beating people, it's not right. To beat someone is against the law and is unacceptable," Kelkar said.
The actor feels the matter should be sorted out by talking to concerned people.
"I think if someone has a problem with a film then it can be sorted out by discussing it in court or doing silent agitation or else going to concerned authorities.
"It's your state and if you don't want to allow anyone to shoot, then talk to the government if there's the anything against the culture. To beat up someone is not good," he said.
Kelkar will be seen as a blind person in his next television show "Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai", which will be aired on Star Plus from February 25.
He will also be seen in a negative role in Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film "Bhoomi".
