Australia is perfect for film producers to explore: Parineeti Chopra

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", says Australia is a perfect international location for Indian producers to explore for shooting Bollywood movies.

Asked how she sees Australia as a shooting location, Parineeti told IANS: "Some of the cult Bollywood films like 'Salaam Namaste', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Chak De! India' are some of the films that has been shot in the continent and with the wealth of beauty Australia has, it definitely is one of the most perfect locations for all the producers to explore."

The actress, 29, added Australia is a "unique country that has some of the most incredible beaches, cities, wildlife, mountains, food and culture".

Indian visitor arrivals to Australia had grown at an average of 21 percent since the appointment of Parineeti as a (Friend of Australia) FoA in September 2017, compared to the 15 per cent average growth experienced during the prior six months, according to Tourism Australia's Country Manager for India and Gulf Nishant Kashikar.