Avicii died due to self-inflicted 'cuts from glass'

Muscat: Swedish DJ and producer Avicii committed suicide with broken glass that he used to cut himself, reports tmz.com. Multiple sources familiar with the circumstances surrounding the famous DJ's death told the site that he did indeed take his own life -- something his parents alluded to last week.

The sources said the method of death was a shard of glass that caused massive bleeding. Two sources told tmz.com that Avicii broke a bottle and used the glass to inflict the fatal wound. One of the sources said it was a wine bottle.

Two sources said the point of injury was Avicii's neck but another source strongly denied that, saying it was his wrist.

The DJ, who was 28, was found dead on April 20 in the Middle Eastern country of Oman. He battled alcohol problems for years, and his friends worried those issues would eventually kill him.

Avicii's family had released a statement saying: "He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."