Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was 'morphed'!

New Delhi: The 'Wanted' actress Ayesha Takia took a sabbatical from her acting career after marrying Farhan Azmi. The actress, who has a huge fan following—all thanks to her cute face and some great films to credit such as 'Dor', 'Socha Na Tha' and the like recently found herself caught in an unpleasant situation.

Ayesha Takia's pictures went viral where her face looked visibly different and she got trolled for going under the knife reportedly. However, the actress has finally broken her silence and spoken about the issue.

According to Pinkvilla.com, Ayesha has rubbished all such claims and said that the pictures which went viral had been morphed. The report quotes Ayesha telling a leading daily, “I was in Goa when the morphed picture was shared online. I have a small face but in that picture, it looked long and funny. I passed it off with a laugh. I've never been someone who wanted to look pretty with nothing to say. When people see me face-to-face they know immediately that I've not gone under the knife and they are the ones who matter.”

The actress has cut a single Zindagi Yeh Zindagi. Ayesha has a three-and-a-half-year-old son named Mikail.