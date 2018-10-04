हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann is best actor, says brother Aparshakti

Mumbai"Actor Aparshakti Khurana says his brother Ayushmann is the best actor.

Mumbai"Actor Aparshakti Khurana says his brother Ayushmann is the best actor.

Aparshakti is blown away with Ayushmann's performance in his latest release "Andhadhun".

"This guy next to me is not only the best brother in the world, but also the best actor... Bhaiya I am totally blown away with your performance," Aparshakti tweeted along with a photograph in which he features with the "Vicky Donor" actor.

Ayushmann also lauded his "awesomely talented" brother and his performance in "Stree".

"And your best is yet to come. I'm so proud of you," he wrote.

"Andhadhun", which features Ayushmann as a blind piano artist, is a romantic thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. It also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte in other lead roles.

