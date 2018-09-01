हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' completes a year

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar starrer romantic comedy 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' directed by R.S. Prasanna, completed a year of release on Saturday. Both the actors got nostalgic and shared posts to remember their film.

Ayushmann Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar starrer &#039;Shubh Mangal Saavdhan&#039; completes a year

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar starrer romantic comedy 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' directed by R.S. Prasanna, completed a year of release on Saturday. Both the actors got nostalgic and shared posts to remember their film.

Bhumi, who played the female lead, took to Instagram and wrote: "Ayushmann, Mudit and Sugandha forever. Thank you Aanand L. Rai and R.S. Prasanna.. for giving us this experience. All technicians, I miss my 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' family. One year of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'."

 

 

Ayushmann also took to his Instagram and wrote: "Always stand up for the love and faith. One year of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan."

The film was produced by Aanand L. Rai. 

Along with the posts, the actors uploaded a short animated video clip of the film saying, celebrating one year of 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan'.

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in "Son Chiriya", while Ayushmann is lined up with "Badhaai Ho" along with Sanya Malhotra in the lead.

(With inputs from IANS)

