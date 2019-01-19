Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl goes on floor

New Delhi: Known for picking up out of the box scripts, bollywood actor Ayushmannn Khurrana is now set to bring a quirky drama Dream Girl on the celluloid. The team started shooting for the film in Mumbai on Saturday.

After treating the audience snippets from Mathura, Ayushman had started shooting for the film in Mumbai.

The actor shared a few glimpses on social media and wrote, "

"Among all these lights

I am only interested in moon"

Earlier, talking about his role, Khurrana had said, " Of every possible role, this one, I`d be honest, would have never crossed my mind! But here I am, to play a role in and as #DreamGirl."

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film will be a comedy riot and will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It will go on floors in the first week of December. The film will mark the first collaboration of Ayushmann and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Nushrat Bharucha will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushamann for the first time. She was last seen in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' opposite Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, which garnered immense appreciation from the audience owing to its quirky storyline.