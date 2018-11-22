हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap returns to work after mastectomy

Retweeting Tahira's post, Ayushmann said that he is "proud" of her.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s wife Tahira Kashyap returns to work after mastectomy

Mumbai: Writer-director and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap has returned to work after being diagnosed with breast cancer and going through preventive mastectomy.

"Work starts...preproduction. Happy Thanksgiving. Gratitude," Tahira wrote on Twitter.

Along with the tweet, she also posted her photograph in which she can be seen sitting in a car and heading to her workplace.

Retweeting Tahira's post, Ayushmann said that he is "proud" of her.

The "Badhaai Ho" actor is a doting husband. He never lets go a chance to praise his wife.

In a previous interview with IANS, the actor, who has two children with Tahira -- Virajveer and Varushka, said: "I am glad I have a partner like Tahira who is very brave, strong, who is an inspiration. I have started seeing life through a different prism."

On September 22, Tahira revealed that she has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer.

She posted on Instagram that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells.

"Simply put stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."

 

