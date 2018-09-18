हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was upset about his kissing scenes in 'Vicky Donor'

The actor/singer's wife Tahira Kashyap was upset about the kissing scenes in Vicky Donor.

Pic courtesy: @ayushmannk (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana went through a rough phase in his marriage when his debut film Vicky Donor released. The film went on to become a super success at the Box Office, but things at home weren't pleasant. 

The actor/singer's wife Tahira Kashyap was upset with him over the kissing scenes in the film. She also did not want him to do any more liplocks on screen.

While talking to India Today, Ayushmann opened up about what happened after the release of the film.

While explaining that Tahira was upset with the kissing scene with his co-star Yami Gautam, Ayushmann said, "Of course, she was. I was wanted by everyone (after Vicky Donor became a hit). We were also going through a rough patch. She was not ready for all this."

"She did not want me to kiss on screen," he added.

Ayushmann and Tahira are childhood sweethearts. They married in 2011 and have two kids - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. 

The dashing actor who hails from Chandigarh has been appreciated for picking unique stories. He has some of the best films produced in the recent times to his credit and the list includes Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. He has two films slated to release soon - Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho.

